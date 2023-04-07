Saddle Up and Read uses horses to encourage youth reading, April Triangle NC Cares Award winner

Saddle Up and Read encourages youth in the community to read through storytime events and activities with horses. They are the Triangle NC Cares award winner for April.

The Triangle NC Cares Award is presented to them for April, supported by the Ricci Law Firm Injury Lawyers.

About Saddle Up and Read

Saddle Up and Read is a 501(c)(3) non-profit organization based out of Wendell, NC. With the help of the community and supporters around the country, Saddle Up and Read has created a library of books that feature diverse and multicultural characters. We believe in the power of reading to feed one's imagination. It brings a little extra magic when horses are in the mix!

