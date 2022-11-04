US Veteran Corps presented November Triangle NC Cares Award

November Triangle NC Cares Award recipient, US Veteran Corps, performs service projects in the military and civilian community.

November Triangle NC Cares Award recipient, United States Veteran Corps, performs service projects in the military and civilian community. The Triangle NC Cares Award is presented to them for November, supported by the Ricci Law Firm.

1 of 6 November Triangle NC Cares Award recipient, US Veteran Corps, performs service projects in the military and civilian community.

About US Veteran Corps

We are a Corps of Military and First Responder Veterans performing "Hands On" community service with a mission deployment attitude! Our Mission: To participate in community service projects and events in the military and civilian community

ABC11 Together is proud to be partnering with Ricci Law Firm and to be a part of supporting those who are making a difference where we live.