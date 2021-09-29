Home & Garden

Check out this modern $2.75 million home in Raleigh's Village District

RALEIGH (WTVD) -- "The August House" is part of the Triangle Parade of Homes in October.

The free tour is open to the public as builders show off their work with the latest in home trends, decor and technology.

One of the homes featured is this modern $2.75 million home in Raleigh's Village District.

It's located at 814 Woodburn Road and was built by August Construction Solutions, Inc.

The 5,200 square-foot house has 4 bedrooms and 5.5 bathrooms.

The Triangle Parade of Homes runs October 2-3 from 12 p.m. to 5 p.m., October 8-10 from 12 p.m. to 5 p.m. and October 15-17 from 12 p.m. to 5 p.m.
