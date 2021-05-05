Mental Wellness Wednesday: Children's mental health

Dr. Michelle Bucknor will share about child mental health related to stress and how to help them cope.
Provider Bio
Dr. Michelle Bucknor
Dr. Bucknor is the Chief Medical Officer for UnitedHealthcare's Community Health Plan of North Carolina. She has diverse clinical and administrative experience in academic, community health, hospital, and managed care environments focused on vulnerable populations, serving in various leadership roles with Community Care of North Carolina, Community Care of Wake and Johnston Counties, and Advance Community Health. With over 20 years of experience as a pediatrician, Dr. Bucknor understands that as much as 80% of what influences a person's health has nothing to do with clinical care. She is committed to improving the overall health of communities by collaborating with community partners to address those social determinants of health.
She holds a Bachelor of Science in chemistry from Dillard University (New Orleans), an MBA in Health and Health Care Administration from Avila University (Kansas City), and an MD from the University of Maryland School of Medicine. She is a member of Delta Sigma Theta Sorority, Incorporated, is married and a mother of seven children and one fur baby. When not focused on improving the healthcare system for all, Dr. Bucknor enjoys reading and spending time in nature which includes gardening, boating, and traveling to her "happy place"- the beach.
UnitedHealthcare's mission is to "help people live healthier lives".