Woman wins $1 million on scratch off ticket in Vance County

HENDERSON, N.C. (WTVD) -- A Vance County woman is celebrating after she won $1 million on a scratch-off ticket Thursday.

Nakeyia Fuller of Henderson bought her lucky $10 '50X The Cash' scratch-off ticket from Granville Food Mart on N.C. 158 in Oxford.

Fuller received $427,503 after state and federal tax withholdings.

According to the NC Education Lottery, the 50X The Cash game debuted in February with six top prizes of $1 million.

