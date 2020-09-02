Verizon is looking for nearly 1,000 new workers.
At the start of the COVID-19 pandemic, Verizon transitioned more than 90 percent of its employees to work-from-home.
Now, the wireless company is hiring 950 additional customer service employees who will work from home permanently. The full-time customer service positions require a high school diploma or GED. Also, many of the listings require residence in a particular state.
Verizon is hiring new employees to work from home
More Videos
TOP STORIES
Show More
More TOP STORIES News