Careers

Verizon is hiring new employees to work from home

By
Verizon is looking for nearly 1,000 new workers.

At the start of the COVID-19 pandemic, Verizon transitioned more than 90 percent of its employees to work-from-home.

Now, the wireless company is hiring 950 additional customer service employees who will work from home permanently. The full-time customer service positions require a high school diploma or GED. Also, many of the listings require residence in a particular state.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
careersncjobs hiringverizonu.s. & worldcareersjobs
Copyright © 2020 WTVD-TV. All Rights Reserved.
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
Gyms can reopen Friday, bars must stay closed, Cooper says
LATEST: 3 W's have never been more important, Cooper says
Former VP Biden on potential visit to NC: 'I promise you, I'm coming'
CDC directs halt to renter evictions to prevent virus spread
NC police chiefs recommend police training reforms
'The price tag is big': Bar owners desperate as Phase 2.5 shuts them out
Hometown Voices: What Raleigh voters care about in 2020 election
Show More
Search for missing children swept away in flood suspended
NYC firefighters save woman with heroic, rare rope rescue
Cumberland schools tackle emotional toll of virtual learning
GM, Ford complete US contracts to build breathing machines
95 unmarked graves in Texas shed light on grim US past
More TOP STORIES News