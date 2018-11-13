Flooding, downed tree cause road closures in the Triangle

One major issue with the rain is flooding.
Roads like Cleveland Drive in Chapel Hill are seeing heavy flooding and standing water, causing them to close.
Left lane blocked due to surface water on I-40 both ways from NC-751 to NC-54.#abc11 pic.twitter.com/MBp9DoiElO— Kim Deaner (@kimdeanerabc11) November 13, 2018
Road blocked due to flooding on Holly Springs New Hill Rd both ways from Cateswood Ct to Ancient Oaks Dr.#abc11#wakecounty pic.twitter.com/NcfaX6A5SQ— Kim Deaner (@kimdeanerabc11) November 13, 2018
Capital Boulevard in Raleigh is closed from Peace Street and Wade Avenue.
Flooding also caused Durham Public Schools to operate on a 2-hour delay.
The knocking down of trees is another major issue.
North of I-40 on Creedmoor Road is closed after a tree that fell early Tuesday.
Crews are working to clear the roadway; it is down to one lane.
See Kim Deaner's Facebook live for some of the latest closures.
A full list of road closures can be found on NC DOT's website.
If you see flooding, do not drive through it.