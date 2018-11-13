WEATHER

Flooding, downed tree cause road closures in the Triangle

Heavy rain overnight is causing some closures across the Triangle.

Heavy rain swept across much of Central North Carolina Monday night, bringing down trees and causing detours.

One major issue with the rain is flooding.

Roads like Cleveland Drive in Chapel Hill are seeing heavy flooding and standing water, causing them to close.



Capital Boulevard in Raleigh is closed from Peace Street and Wade Avenue.

Flooding also caused Durham Public Schools to operate on a 2-hour delay.

The knocking down of trees is another major issue.

North of I-40 on Creedmoor Road is closed after a tree that fell early Tuesday.

Crews are working to clear the roadway; it is down to one lane.

See Kim Deaner's Facebook live for some of the latest closures.



A full list of road closures can be found on NC DOT's website.

If you see flooding, do not drive through it.
