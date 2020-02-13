Weather

Heat Index Up To 110° Again Tomorrow

RALEIGH, N.C. (WTVD) -- Tonight is going to feel just as hot and muggy as last night. An excessive heat warning remains in effect until 9pm for the Sandhills and Coastal Plain, meanwhile, the remainder of central North Carolina is in a heat advisory until 9pm tonight.
A ridge of high pressure dominating the southeast will provide a "heat dome" effect for the next few days. Highs will remain in the mid to upper 90s with heat index values staying put in the triple digits.

Heat is the #1 weather-related killer in America, so remember to take extra precautions. Drink loads of water, exercise early in the morning or at night, and protect your pets from the heat as well. Temperatures will become more seasonable for Friday with highs reaching into the low 90s (and much lower heat indices). While there will a chance for scattered showers and storms each day this week, Friday will likely be the day that features the most storms.
Be Well & Stay Safe!

Big Weather

