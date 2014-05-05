NC Weather: Cooler weather moves in before Delta makes landfall

RALEIGH, N.C. (WTVD) -- If you like sunshine and highs in the 80s, hope you enjoyed today!Some changes are on the way as cooler air moves in from the north and Hurricane Delta makes landfall in Louisiana later tomorrow. Tonight will be partly cloudy with lows in the mid-50s. Friday will be a pretty decent day, although skies will be partly to mostly cloudy. With an east and northeast wind, highs tomorrow will be cooler. Look for late-day temperatures in the low and mid-70s across the region.As Delta makes its way inland over the weekend, our rain chances will be on the increase. Saturday will be mostly cloudy with just a few showers, but showers will be on the increase as we head into Sunday afternoon and evening. The best day for outdoor activities looks to be Saturday, although Sunday won't be a rainout. Highs both days will be in the mid-70s. Some showers will linger into Monday. Rainfall amounts through Monday look to be about an inch in most areas.Dry and mild weather returns for Tuesday.Have a nice evening,Chris