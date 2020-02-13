Rounds of Rain Today

Some unsettled weather in the Triangle today, because a low pressure system moving across the Tennessee Valley is headed for the Carolinas.During the night, a warm front associated with that body of low pressure has triggered a series of heavy showers and thunderstorms. Some of the strongest storms have occurred in the upstate region in South Carolina, as well as in southeastern North Carolina. Wind gusts near Greenville, South Carolina, have been estimated to be as high as 70 mph.We do not expect any severe weather in the Triangle today, but there still will be considerable clouds and a few periods of rain. Temperatures should be no higher than the low or mid-60s. Those places located well to the south and southwest of Raleigh have the best shot of getting a brief thunderstorm, especially this afternoon or early tonight. Rainfall totals will average 0.25-0.50 of an inch, so there are no concerns about flooding. There still could be a shower or two later tonight and tomorrow morning, then clouds break for occasional sunshine tomorrow afternoon. Temperatures will respond positively to this, with most reaching the upper 60s.High pressure will build into the Southeast states with lots of sunshine on Thursday. While the weather on that day will be pleasant, the next system will be taking shape in the Plains states.Clouds ahead of this system will start to increase on Friday, and then a shower or thunderstorm happens later in the day or early on Friday night as a cold front moves through the region. The low pressure system is expected to track to the north later this week, so the steadiest rain is likely to fall north of the Carolinas.A shot of exceptionally cool air will arrive just in time for the weekend. Clearing will take place on Saturday, and there will be plenty of sunshine on Sunday. We will start Mother's Day in the 30s, but recover into the 60s by the afternoon.Have a nice Tuesday!Bigweather