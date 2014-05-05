Plenty of Sun, Warmer Tomorrow

RALEIGH, N.C. (WTVD) -- High pressure over the Carolinas will keep us nice and dry tonight. It will not be nearly as cold overnight compared to the last few nights. It'll be clear with lows in the 30s (but no longer in the 20s).That same area of high pressure will slide off shore and deliver a persistent southwest flow, allowing temperatures to skyrocket into the 70s for several days. This stretch of sunny, warm and non-humid weather will continue through the rest of the week.Sunday will be cooler, though seasonable, with partly sunny conditions and highs around 60 and only the slight chance of a shower. A few showers arrive on Monday with temperatures around 60 degrees too.Be Well & Stay Safe!Robert Johnson