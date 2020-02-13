Rain Chance Tuesday

Rain returns Tuesday afternoon, and unsettled weather will stick around through Thursday.High pressure will remain in control across central North Carolina tonight. This will lead to a partly cloudy sky and tranquil conditions this evening.A cold front will approach the state Tuesday bringing more rain especially late in the day. The front will move east and south out of central North Carolina and the wet weather should come to an end by late morning or midday on Wednesday. Rainfall totals from this system will average about 0.25-0.50 of an inch. Dry weather is expected Wednesday afternoon and through Wednesday night.A weak area of low pressure will swing near the North Carolina and South Carolina state line Thursday. That low will bring moisture across the state while Canadian high pressure will drive in colder. If the timing lines up just right there's a chance for a rain snow mix late Thursday through early Friday morning. Right now, there's still some uncertainly regarding just how much moisture we'll get so it's too early for specifics. We'll keep you updated!This precipitation will end early Thursday evening and that large high pressure area will expand east and south into the eastern U.S. This will bring a three-day period of dry, stable weather for Thursday through Sunday of this coming weekend.As that large high moves off to the east, another storm moving east out of the Rockies will help force moist air back into the region Sunday night and Monday and this should lead to another period of wet weather early next week.Have a great evening!-Brittany Bell