A boundary will move south across the region tonight and stall acrossthe region by tomorrow morning. This will lead to a few showers andthunderstorms across the region overnight.The front will begin to retreat northward tomorrow with a few showersand thunderstorms around the region. It turns warmer Monday throughthe middle of the week with a southerly flow at the surface. Therewill be some scattered showers and thunderstorms around through themiddle of the week.The weather becomes more interesting once we get into Thursday andFriday. Tropical Storm Florence remains well over the Atlantic Oceanwith a mainly westward track over the next few days. Florence isexpected to strengthen to potentially a major hurricane as itapproaches the East Coast. As of right now, it remains uncertainwhether Florence will clip the coast or make a direct landfall, butthis is a situation that should be closely monitored over the nextcouple of days as it could have direct impacts on North Carolina.Weather from the United States and around the world:Florence is forecast to restrengthen into a hurricane and push closeto Bermuda and the United States East Coast. Florence is expected tohave an indirect impact and may evolve into a serious direct threat.This weekend, wind shear is forecast to diminish, while at the sametime Florence moves over much warmer water. As a result, AccuWeathermeteorologists expect Florence to gain strength. An area of highpressure over the central Atlantic will bridge westward and join withan existing high pressure near the U.S. East Coast over the nextseveral days. If the high pressure area weakens next week, thenFlorence may be able to curve northward then northeastward out to seawith impacts in the U.S. limited to an indirect nature with rough surfand heavy seas. However, if the high pressure area remains strong,then Florence may complete a 3,500-mile-long journey over the Atlanticand be guided right into the U.S. East Coast somewhere from theCarolinas to southern New England sometime during Wednesday orThursday of next week. An east to northeasterly flow of cooler airwill bring rough seas and surf from Virginia to Massachusettsbeginning this weekend. However, this will not be directly associatedwith Florence.Have a great evening!Brittany Bell