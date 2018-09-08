WEATHER

Rain Chances Return

A boundary will move south across the region tonight and stall across
the region by tomorrow morning. This will lead to a few showers and

thunderstorms across the region overnight.

The front will begin to retreat northward tomorrow with a few showers
and thunderstorms around the region. It turns warmer Monday through
the middle of the week with a southerly flow at the surface. There
will be some scattered showers and thunderstorms around through the
middle of the week.

The weather becomes more interesting once we get into Thursday and
Friday. Tropical Storm Florence remains well over the Atlantic Ocean
with a mainly westward track over the next few days. Florence is
expected to strengthen to potentially a major hurricane as it
approaches the East Coast. As of right now, it remains uncertain
whether Florence will clip the coast or make a direct landfall, but
this is a situation that should be closely monitored over the next

couple of days as it could have direct impacts on North Carolina.

Weather from the United States and around the world:

Florence is forecast to restrengthen into a hurricane and push close
to Bermuda and the United States East Coast. Florence is expected to
have an indirect impact and may evolve into a serious direct threat.
This weekend, wind shear is forecast to diminish, while at the same
time Florence moves over much warmer water. As a result, AccuWeather
meteorologists expect Florence to gain strength. An area of high
pressure over the central Atlantic will bridge westward and join with
an existing high pressure near the U.S. East Coast over the next
several days. If the high pressure area weakens next week, then
Florence may be able to curve northward then northeastward out to sea
with impacts in the U.S. limited to an indirect nature with rough surf

and heavy seas. However, if the high pressure area remains strong,
then Florence may complete a 3,500-mile-long journey over the Atlantic
and be guided right into the U.S. East Coast somewhere from the
Carolinas to southern New England sometime during Wednesday or
Thursday of next week. An east to northeasterly flow of cooler air
will bring rough seas and surf from Virginia to Massachusetts
beginning this weekend. However, this will not be directly associated
with Florence.

Have a great evening!
Brittany Bell

