Weather

Tropical Storm Cristobal forms, becomes earliest C-name storm in history

RALEIGH (WTVD) -- Tropical Storm Cristobal has formed in the Gulf of Meixco, setting a record for the earliest C-name storm ever.

Cristobal formed three days earlier than Colin formed in 2016.

According to the National Hurricane Center, Tropical Storm Cristobal has maximum sustained winds at 40 miles per hour.

The storm is located in the south of the Gulf of Mexico, in the Bay of Campeche. It continues to move very slowly but is expected to eventually push out into the Gulf of Mexico before heading to the U.S. mainland.

2020 hurricane season: This year's storm name list

From there, its path is still quite unknown.

Some models push it into Louisiana; others send it into Texas. All of them don't have the storm arriving in the USA until next week, and none of them send the storm toward North Carolina.

VIDEO: What Don "Big Weather" Schwenneker says you need in your hurricane preparedness kit
EMBED More News Videos

Do you have a weather emergency kit ready to go?

Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
weathernctropical stormhurricane
Copyright © 2020 WTVD-TV. All Rights Reserved.
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
Raleigh curfew to remain in place for 2nd night: What that means
George Floyd memorial services in Raeford, N.C. announced
Fayetteville officers kneel with George Floyd protesters
Biden calls George Floyd's death a 'wake-up call for our nation'
Fort Bragg soldiers deployed to Washington
The 411: Music labels honor Blackout Tuesday
LATEST: COVID-19 hospitalizations hit another record high in NC
Show More
'Tiger King' saga: Carole Baskin wins ownership of Joe Exotic's former zoo
What is Antifa?
North Carolina mayors join to fight racism
Protests in the Triangle largely remain peaceful Monday night
2 officers hurt when SUV plows through police in Buffalo
More TOP STORIES News