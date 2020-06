Tropical Storm Cristobal forms, becomes earliest C-name storm in history

EMBED >More News Videos Do you have a weather emergency kit ready to go?

RALEIGH (WTVD) -- Tropical Storm Cristobal has formed in the Gulf of Meixco, setting a record for the earliest C-name storm ever.Cristobal formed three days earlier than Colin formed in 2016. According to the National Hurricane Center , Tropical Storm Cristobal has maximum sustained winds at 40 miles per hour.The storm is located in the south of the Gulf of Mexico, in the Bay of Campeche. It continues to move very slowly but is expected to eventually push out into the Gulf of Mexico before heading to the U.S. mainland.From there, its path is still quite unknown.Some models push it into Louisiana; others send it into Texas. All of them don't have the storm arriving in the USA until next week, and none of them send the storm toward North Carolina.