Sunshine Returns

A colder air mass moved into Central North Carolina yesterday and overnight. For the next couple of days, our temperatures will be more typical of early February than early April.

Despite bright sunshine today, the temperature will barely edge into the lower half of the 50s this afternoon.

And under a partly cloudy sky tonight, readings will once again fall low enough to cause areas of frost, at least away from urban areas.

Low pressure will move across the Deep South later tonight, emerging over the Atlantic Ocean near the Georgia coast tomorrow. This storm will bring us cloudy skies tomorrow.

While the effects of this storm on our local region are very track dependent, it is likely that some rain will reach the Triangle tomorrow. Should the coastal storm remain farther out to sea tomorrow, its rain would stay to the south and east of the Triangle.

This coastal storm will move out over the Atlantic heading for waters east of New England on Wednesday, leaving sunny skies and warmer weather for us. Temperatures will rise above normal through the end of the week with more wet weather on the way by Friday.

Have a great Monday and don't get Fooled (It is April 1st).

Bigweather




