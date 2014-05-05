Weather: Increasing Clouds, Less Windy Tomorrow

RALEIGH, N.C. (WTVD) -- After a sunny but breezy day, prepare for another mostly clear and cold night with lows dipping into the 20s. Winds will slacken this evening, so wind chills won't be a huge factor.Tomorrow morning will be cold but we'll climb to seasonable highs in the 50s with increasing clouds through the day. A cold front will cross the Carolinas on Friday, providing breezy winds and periods of rain throughout the day.Saturday will be beautiful weather-wise: mostly sunny with near average highs.A little bit of rain is possible Sunday morning, but much of the day will be dry and partly sunny.Highs will remain in the low 50s for the remainder of the week with a chance of rain early Tuesday and Wednesday.Be Well & Stay Safe!Robert Johnson