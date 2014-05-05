Weather

Weather: Increasing Clouds, Less Windy Tomorrow

RALEIGH, N.C. (WTVD) -- After a sunny but breezy day, prepare for another mostly clear and cold night with lows dipping into the 20s. Winds will slacken this evening, so wind chills won't be a huge factor.

Tomorrow morning will be cold but we'll climb to seasonable highs in the 50s with increasing clouds through the day. A cold front will cross the Carolinas on Friday, providing breezy winds and periods of rain throughout the day.


Saturday will be beautiful weather-wise: mostly sunny with near average highs.

A little bit of rain is possible Sunday morning, but much of the day will be dry and partly sunny.

Highs will remain in the low 50s for the remainder of the week with a chance of rain early Tuesday and Wednesday.


Be Well & Stay Safe!
Robert Johnson

Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
weathersnowweatherraindurham county news
Copyright © 2021 WTVD-TV. All Rights Reserved.
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
LATEST: Urgent care reporting backlog inflates new cases to 12,079
Walgreens to expand COVID-19 vaccination in NC stores
Man fleeing traffic stop shot by Rocky Mount officers
Biden, Harris pay respects to Capitol officer killed in riot
Myths surrounding the COVID-19 vaccine
Fauci warns against Super Bowl parties to avoid COVID spread
22-year-old has first successful face, double hand transplant
Show More
8-year-old gets rare illness after COVID-19
A look at Shaw's rich history: The oldest HBCU in the South
Pentagon chief forces Trump loyalists to resign
Warning out for TikTok users baring all in silhouette challenge
Biden urges Democrats to 'go big' on COVID relief plan
More TOP STORIES News