WEATHER: Sunny & Nice for Tomorrow

We could all use some good news right now & this made me smile. We gain more daylight in March than any other month. Daylight Saving Time begins Sunday, March 14th at 2am. So we "spring forward" and lose an hour of sleep on Saturday night. 7pm sunsets by next week!🌆 pic.twitter.com/bEnmT10SxF — Robert Johnson (@RobJohnsonABC11) March 7, 2021

RALEIGH, N.C. (WTVD) -- High pressure parked over Tennessee will inch closer to the Carolinas tomorrow and will bring temperatures closer to the average of 61 for RDU.Tonight will be clear and cold with lows in the upper 20s and low 30s. With plenty of sunshine, temperatures will rise into 50s and 60s tomorrow afternoon.Our big warm-up will begin Tuesday as temperatures flirt with 70 in the Triangle. Afternoon highs will be in the 70s from Wednesday-Saturday before the ridge of high pressure that is bringing all the sunshine and warmth subsides. Sunday will be cooler (but still average for March) with highs in the low 60s and only a slight chance of a shower.Enjoy the Sunshine!Robert Johnson