Rain Moves Out

The center of Tropical Rainstorm Nestor will be quickly exiting to the east later this morning. There will still be some rain, but the trend will be to dry things out by this afternoon as Nestor heads out to sea. We will even have a brightening of the skies this afternoon with clouds breaking for some sunshine.There still will be wind gusts of 25-30 mph through this morning with slightly higher gusts closer to the coast which may result in sporadic power outages. It will remain breezy this afternoon as the sunshine returns.High pressure will build into the area tonight with clearing skies and less wind.With high pressure remaining in control, it will be a nice start to the week with times of clouds and sunshine Monday along with seasonal temperatures.A cold front will near from the west late Monday night into Tuesday which will spread clouds and some rain across the Triangle. Parts of the area may even have a thunderstorm.Drier air may filter into the area from the west later in the day Tuesday.A large area of high pressure will move into the area behind this front for Wednesday and Thursday. This will promote dry and pleasant fall weather with sunshine and a few clouds each day.Most of Friday should be rain-free, although clouds may be on the increase as moisture returns from the south. There will be an increased chance for showers and thunderstorms heading into next weekend.Have a great Sunday!Bigweather