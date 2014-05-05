Weather

Zeta's Rain, Gusty Winds Arrives Tomorrow

RALEIGH, N.C. (WTVD) -- Tonight will be warm with temperatures in the upper 50s and low 60s under a mostly cloudy sky. A spotty shower is possible.

Tomorrow, the remnants of Zeta will quickly move through western North Carolina and southern Virginia tomorrow morning. It will provide a few showers for central NC, mainly for the Triangle and areas to the north and west. However, the main issue tomorrow will be the wind. The National Weather Service in Raleigh has issued a Wind Advisory for nearly all of central North Carolina which will be in effect from Thursday 10am-7pm. Wind gusts could be as high as 35-45 mph.


This may cause a few scattered power outages and may tear some limbs off trees. Make sure to bring any loose items indoors.

By late Thursday, we may even see some peaks of sunshine. So the entire day will not be a washout.
By Friday, we'll see a few morning showers (separate from Zeta) from a cold front. Afterward, Friday will shape out to be a cool day with plenty of sunshine. Highs will only reach into the mid 60s.

Cooler air arrives on Halloween and remains for the rest of the week. Remember to the turn the clocks back Saturday night before Daylight Saving Time officially ends on Sunday, November 1st at 2am.
Be Well & Stay Safe!
Robert Johnson

