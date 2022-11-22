The Iron Horse Atelier alters traditional and unconventional gowns for every bride

PITTSBURGH, Pa. -- "Working with brides is such a high-stakes thing. It is one of the most important days of their lives so if the dress is wrong, then I've really failed," says Amanda Vereb, the owner, designer, and seamstress at The Iron Horse Atelier. "It's really important to me to be a really great part of their special day."

At just three years old, Amanda was sewing alongside her great-grandmother. Later on, she turned her passion into a career, selling her motorcycle to purchase an industrial sewing machine and later opening The Iron Horse Atelier. The premier tailor studio specializes in bridal alterations and suit tailoring.

On rare occasions, Amanda also designs wedding gowns.

"Hannah has been my client since I opened up my doors in 2016," Amanda says. And upon seeing her work, Hannah knew immediately that Amanda would be the one to make her gown. A few years later when Hannah was engaged, they got to work designing her unconventional bridal gown in a bright floral print that encapsulated Hannahs's eccentric personality. "I think Amanda is what makes The Iron Horse really special," Hannah says. "You're not just coming to a tailor that's going to raise your hem two inches, you're coming to somebody that knows the best way to make you look really, really good and bring your vision to life."

