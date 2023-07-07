July is here, the heat is on, and there's lots to do this weekend.

Here's what's happening this weekend in the Triangle

Friday

CHAPEL HILL

it's Fridays on the front porch-free live music and food trucks from 5 to 8 p.m. at the Carolina Inn.

KNIGHTDALE

You can celebrate First Friday at the Oak City Brewing Company from 5:30 p.m. to 8:30 p.m. in Knightdale.

The event will feature live music, shopping with small businesses, and food trucks.

DURHAM

Durham's Central Park hosts the PLAYlist free concert series continues Friday.

Grammy nominee Rissi Palmer will take the stage at 7:30 p.m. ending with a big dance party until 10 p.m.

Saturday

DURHAM

You can grab a lawn chair or blanket and enjoy a free outdoor concert at Rock Quarry Park in Durham.

Jazz, pop, R & B cover band Dale Kimber and Kompany will take the stage from 6 to 8 p.m.

RALEIGH

The superhero edition of the geek and grub market will be held at Fred Fletcher Park from 6 to 10 p.m.

Dress up as your favorite superhero and enjoy free comic book-themed competitions and activities.

The North Carolina Museum of Art in Raleigh continues an outdoor movie series this summer.

Saturday night at 8:30 p.m., the museum will screen Dirty Dancing.

Tickets are free for museum members and $7 for nonmembers, and children six and under are free.

Sunday

DURHAM

Wind down the weekend with a block party in Durham's Central Park.

The epic family-friendly block party filled with music community and good vibes will run from 1 to 6 p.m.

RALEIGH

You can also catch a free boxing class Sunday morning at 10 a.m. in Raleigh's Moore Square