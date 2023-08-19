Looking for something to do? Here are a few weekend events for the weekend of August 19th and 20th.

Triangle Weekend Events: Back to School events to live music and outdoor films

Looking for something to do? Here are a few weekend events for the weekend of August 19th and 20th.

SATURDAY

RALEIGH

The 21st annual Kirby Derby will be held at Dix Park in Raleigh. The wacky annual Raleigh tradition includes a downhill soap box derby race, a parade, and pine box mini car races.

The derby runs from 3 p.m. to 9 p.m.

The John Chavis Memorial Park Back-to-School Jamboree at the Park will run from 4:30 p.m. - 8:30 p.m.

It is hosted by the Raleigh Parks Department with free lunch boxes, water bottles, games a bounce house, and more.

DURHAM

Outdoor movie fun continues in Durham. Rock the Park movie: Top Gun Maverick will play at Durham Central Park at 8:30 p.m.

CARY

In Cary, it's a free end-of-summer blast at Phillips Farms of Cary with NC Eat and Play featuring a food truck rodeo.

The fun runs from 9 a.m. - 3 p.m.

APEX

In Apex, a free concert with XOXOK.

The live music takes over the Halle Cultural Arts Center at 7 p.m.

SUNDAY

DURHAM

In Durham, the DPS Fest will take over Durham Central Park from 3 p.m. to 7 p.m. There will be a carnival and games, slime making, face painting, a photo booth, and a bounce house.

RALEIGH

The free Raleigh Summer Concert Series continues at Pullen Park in Raleigh.

The Sounds of Raleigh jazz orchestra will fill the parks from 6 p.m. to 8 p.m. to wind down the weekend.