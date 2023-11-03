From the Home Show to the Whirligig Festival, Here are events for the first weekend in November

From the NC Home Show to the Whirligig Festival, here are some weekend events in the Triangle

TRIANGLE, N.C. (WTVD) -- If you and the family are looking for some things to do for the first weekend of November, there are quite a few things popping in the Triangle.

Here's a list of Weekend events for Saturday, November 4, and Sunday, November 5.

If fall home improvements are on your list, you'll want to check out the North Carolina Home Show this weekend.

It runs Saturday from 10 am to 8 pm and Sunday from 10 am to 5 pm at the Raleigh Convention Center.

Admission is free with online registration or ten dollars at the door.

In Wilson, it's arts and crafts, food vendors, and live music for the 19th annual Whirligig Festival.

From rickshaws to artists, three live music stages, and great food you'll find it all at the Whirligig Park in downtown Wilson.

The festival runs Saturday from 10 am to 5 pm and Sunday from 12 to 5 pm with an after-concert from 5 pm to 9 pm Saturday.

In Durham on Saturday, you'll find the 7th annual Liberty Arts Iron Pour. The fundraiser at Durham Central Park features five thousand pounds of molten iron poured into molds in an exciting firey display creating the iron tiles and sculptures made by NC artists.

The event runs Saturday from 4 pm to 9 pm.

The season for ice skating in Cary begins Sunday. Skate The Square opens the season at Fenton. The ice opens at 11 a.m.

Sunday, the Market at North Hills takes over Midtown Park in Raleigh.

You'll find more than 45 vendors, live music, food trucks, and drinks to get a jump on holiday shopping from 11 a.m. to 3 pm.