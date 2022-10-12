Raleigh Police search for suspect in Wells Fargo bank robbery

RALEIGH, N.C. (WTVD) -- Police are looking for a suspect who robbed a Wells Fargo branch in Raleigh.

Officers responded just before 4 p.m. to the Wells Fargo at 4321 Glenwood Ave.

Police said the suspect entered the bank, passed a note demanding money, and then fled. The robber did not show a weapon and no one was injured,

Detectives continue to actively investigate.

Anyone with information on this case is asked to visit Crimestoppers or call (919) 996-1193. Raleigh CrimeStoppers pays cash rewards for anonymous tips that help solve cases.