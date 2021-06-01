Durham mother carjacked at gunpoint near Streets of Southpoint as baby slept in backseat

Just a horrifying story tonight from a @CityofDurhamNC mom.

She was in this car yesterday near the mall when 3 men walked up and pointed a gun at her. Her 10 month old was in the back seat #abc11 @TheDurhamPolice pic.twitter.com/FwTorIA6q2 — Josh Chapin (@JoshChapinABC11) June 1, 2021

Tonight @TheDurhamPolice tell me "victim was parked in the parking lot of the old Pier One when she was approached by three men. One suspect placed a handgun in the victim’s window and told her to get out. There were no injuries." #abc11 — Josh Chapin (@JoshChapinABC11) June 1, 2021

DURHAM, N.C. (WTVD) -- A young mom was carjacked at gunpoint in a Durham parking lot as her 10-month-old baby boy slept in the backseat."I grew up in Durham," said the woman, who asked not to be named. "It's my home so it's some place I feel very comfortable. If someone asked me where one of the safest places in Durham was, I'd probably say Southpoint."Durham police said it happened in the old Pier One parking lot in the Renaissance Center across from the mall at 3:30 p.m.This mom said she had left her home nearby to try and get her son to take a nap.She pulled over in the parking lot after he fell asleep and started reading while waiting for a pick-up order to be ready."I was completely engrossed," the mom said. "All of a sudden I hear, 'Give me your keys, get out of the car!'"Initially, she thought the three young men might be scared off when she said she had a baby. But they let her get son and his diaper bag and tore off.The mom said she sat in the parking lot and called police as well as her husband.Police recovered the car later that night next to an apartment complex on House Avenue in Durham.The front half was spray-painted and things were scratched off.Also gone were three car seats, a stroller and a duvet cover she was trying to return to Target.The mom says she focused on the positive though now."Any time your baby is in danger, even now just looking at him, you think, 'What if, what if' constantly," she said. "But the important thing is we're okay."Police said there is no suspect information at this time.