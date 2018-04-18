EMBED More News Videos <iframe width="476" height="267" src="http://abc11.com/video/embed/?pid=3333932" frameborder="0" allowfullscreen></iframe> Huge fight breaks out at Athens Drive High School.

An 18-year-old is facing charges in connection with aJermaine Lovon Canteen is charged with second-degree trespass and simple assault.According to the arrest warrant, Canteen, along with Khadeem Fleming and Craig Campbell, is accused of engaging in a fight involving a group of at least 25 people, resulting in the concussion of someone else.Officials said Campbell was charged with trespassing, simple affray and inciting a riot, and Fleming was charged with simple assault.Video of the fight sent to ABC11 showed dozens of students involved.Authorities said those involved were from Athens Drive High as well as other schools.Wake County Public Schools System spokesperson Lisa Luten said one student was transported to the hospital with injuries.