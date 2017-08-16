Artist paints Heather Heyer mural on Freedom of Speech Wall

(Credit: Carterarichardson/Instagram via Storyful.)

Kaylee Merchak
CHARLOTTESVILLE, Virginia (WTVD) --
While family and friends are memorializing Heather Heyer, a stranger is taking it one step further - creating a mural in her honor.


Heyer was killed on Saturday during a white supremacist rally in Charlottesville.

READ MORE: VIRGINIA AUTHORITIES IDENTIFY VICTIM KILLED DURING VIOLENT RALLY


On Wednesday, many gathered inside of the city's amphitheater for a memorial dedicated to Heyer.

And the artist,Sam Welty, added to the memorial by painting a mural of Heyer on the town's Freedom of Speech Wall.



The mural depicts Heyer's face and a quote reading, "Our hearts are broken, but we are forever proud of her."

It's surrounded by purple paint, which was Heyer's favorite color.

Storyful contributed to this post.
