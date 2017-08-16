Artist paints Heather Heyer mural on Freedom of Speech Wall

CHARLOTTESVILLE, Virginia (WTVD) --While family and friends are memorializing Heather Heyer, a stranger is taking it one step further - creating a mural in her honor.
Heyer was killed on Saturday during a white supremacist rally in Charlottesville.
On Wednesday, many gathered inside of the city's amphitheater for a memorial dedicated to Heyer.
And the artist,Sam Welty, added to the memorial by painting a mural of Heyer on the town's Freedom of Speech Wall.
The mural depicts Heyer's face and a quote reading, "Our hearts are broken, but we are forever proud of her."
It's surrounded by purple paint, which was Heyer's favorite color.
