Artist paints Heather Heyer mural on Freedom of Speech Wall

While family and friends are memorializing Heather Heyer, a stranger is taking it one step further - creating a mural in her honor.Heyer was killed on Saturday during a white supremacist rally in Charlottesville.On Wednesday, many gathered inside of the city's amphitheater for a memorial dedicated to Heyer.And the artist, Sam Welty , added to the memorial by painting a mural of Heyer on the town's Freedom of Speech Wall The mural depicts Heyer's face and a quote reading, "Our hearts are broken, but we are forever proud of her."It's surrounded by purple paint, which was Heyer's favorite color.