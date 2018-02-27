TROUBLESHOOTER

Flooded vehicles being sold in NC - can you spot one?

Many hurricane-damaged vehicles are being sold in NC. Here's how to spot them.

By
It's estimated that at least 500,000 vehicles suffered flood damage just from hurricanes Harvey and Irma alone, and many of those vehicles have been fixed and are back on the road.

According to Carfax, North Carolina is one of 10 states with the most flooded vehicles.



We asked Carfax to come to Raleigh and show us how to spot a flooded vehicle.



Chris Basso with Carfax brought two cars that look almost identical.

The difference between the two, one was submerged in water during Hurricane Harvey, the other was not.



You can check for flood damage free: http://Carfax.com/flood.

You can shop for cars from reputable dealers that all come with free vehicle history reports: http://Carfax.com/cars-for-sale
