Burlington PD releases names, 911 call in deadly officer-involved shooting

The two Burlington police officers involved in the deadly incident with a machete-wielding suspect.

The investigation into an officer-involved shooting where Burlington police officers shot and killed a man who was holding a machete remains ongoing, but police have released the names of the officers involved and the suspect who was fatally shot.The incident happened Monday just after 5:30 p.m. on Dorsett Street when officers responded to a report of a man with a machete cutting tires of a vehicle in a driveway.Burlington Police said Thursday that the suspect is Rosalio Hernandez Ortega, 33, of the 2200 block of Dorsett Street.On Tuesday, police said the two officers involved were Sgt. Richard Marsh, 47, who has been with the department since 2001. He served as a Graham police officer from 1998 until joining the Burlington Police Department; and Officer I Alek Ayer, 24, who joined the force as a cadet in July 2017. He is assigned to the Patrol Division.As is standard practice, both officers have been placed on administrative leave during the investigation.After attempts to calm Ortega failed, the officers used a Taser. When that proved ineffective, and Ortega began threatening the officers, they shot him.He was pronounced dead at the scene.As is routine in officer-involved shootings, the SBI is investigating.