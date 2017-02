Are Amazon packages delaying your mail?

If you've noticed your mail being delivered later and later over the past few years, you're not alone. I've been flooded with complaints about late mail causing problems for regular citizens and companies trying to do business.Cary resident Michelle Pavliv says in her Preston neighborhood mail complaints are common."Missed packages, days without any mail delivery, we get together with our neighbors and often find ourselves discussing, 'did you get mail today?'" she said.When the Preston neighborhood does get mail, resident Don Young says it's late."It's been getting later and later frequently up until 11:00 at night," he offered.It's just not US Postal customers frustrated with getting the mail out on time. A Wake County USPS worker who asked to remain anonymous says workers are beyond frustrated."We don't have enough employees to get the mail out on time. It's sad because I have mail coming, and I want my mail on time and I feel for the customers," said the worker.The worker says the issues really started when the USPS took on Amazon's package delivery."They put the 1st class mail and Priority Mail on the back burner, and they are so dedicated to the Amazon, the customer does not get their 1st class letters, their bills," said the worker.The worker claims it's not worth paying for faster mail service."I think the customers are wasting their time for overnight delivery that mail doesn't even get out on time," the worker said.Even though the worker says Amazon orders go out first, the worker claims that doesn't mean they always get there on time either because of the sheer volume of deliveries."To me, Amazon is getting gypped because a lot of the Amazon mail gets left behind and doesn't get delivered until two days later too," said the person.There's even a discussion post on Amazon called, "Amazon, Quit Shipping USPS" with more than 800 complaints from customers.The postal worker says similar complaints come into Triangle post offices."They try and call and talk to the supervisor and the supervisor won't answer the phone. I just want something to be done about it too as I'm a customer as well as an employee. I don't trust the post office to deliver my mail. I'm a postal worker, but I would go to FedEx or UPS if I want packages delivered. I know it's bad to say, but it's true," The USPS worker said.Some USPS customers like Don Young agree."I just hope the post office can get its act together and get us more reliable, on-time delivery," he said.The USPS wouldn't talk to me on camera, and they didn't address whether Amazon packages are being given priority over regular mail but did provide me with this statement:Customers with mail delivery questions have several options, including calling the district Consumer Affairs at (336) 668-1375, contacting the USPS helpline at (800) 275-8777, or sending a question through USPS.com at https://www.usps.com/help/contact-us.htm