Credit Suisse will be adding 1,200 jobs and getting $40 million in tax breaks with an expansion in North Carolina.The news came Tuesday from the Associated Press ahead of a scheduled announcement by Gov. Roy Cooper at Credit Suisse's offices in Morrisville.There was talk the multinational financial services holding company was considering the expansion in the past, but was concerned about the controversial so-called "bathroom bill" that was HB2.The Governor told ABC11 Monday about how the business climate has changed since HB2 was replaced."The business climate has definitely improved in North Carolina," Governor Cooper said. "We've seen the NCAA, the ACC, the NBA All-Star game, a number of businesses that may not have come otherwise who decided to come to our state. So I think it's positive. But I think it's important to realize, though, that we still have more to do to fight discrimination in our state."