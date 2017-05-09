BUSINESS

Credit Suisse adding 1,200 jobs, getting $40 million in tax breaks in North Carolina expansion

The logo of Swiss bank Credit Suisse is seen in Zurich, Switzerland (AP Photo/Keystone, Alessandro Della Bella)

RALEIGH, North Carolina (WTVD) --
Credit Suisse will be adding 1,200 jobs and getting $40 million in tax breaks with an expansion in North Carolina.

The news came Tuesday from the Associated Press ahead of a scheduled announcement by Gov. Roy Cooper at Credit Suisse's offices in Morrisville.

There was talk the multinational financial services holding company was considering the expansion in the past, but was concerned about the controversial so-called "bathroom bill" that was HB2.

Governor Cooper signs North Carolina's HB2 compromise bill

The Governor told ABC11 Monday about how the business climate has changed since HB2 was replaced.

"The business climate has definitely improved in North Carolina," Governor Cooper said. "We've seen the NCAA, the ACC, the NBA All-Star game, a number of businesses that may not have come otherwise who decided to come to our state. So I think it's positive. But I think it's important to realize, though, that we still have more to do to fight discrimination in our state."

Report a Typo
Related Topics:
business
(Copyright ©2017 WTVD-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
Load Comments
BUSINESS
Duke Energy aims to cut coal despite Trump push
Nordstrom selling pre-dirtied jeans
McDonald's reveals new uniforms to mixed reviews
Developer plans Wegmans for Cary
More Business
Top Stories
Man convicted of killing Shaniya Davis wants new trial
Two die in fire at Myrtle Beach campground
Driver injured after sideswiping car in Raleigh
Raleigh transportation station described as game changer
Join ABC11 for a town hall on "Addiction: Hidden in plain sight"
Should Orange County schools ban Confederate apparel?
At 70, 'Grandma Shirley' gets Wake Tech degree
Show More
I-Team: NC among top 10 states for resettled refugees
How local law enforcement can track your every move
Report: Woman in deadly wrong-way I-85 crash was drunk
Fayetteville's new budget calls for bump in property tax
School bus driver, monitor fired after child left on bus
More News
Photos
NAMIWalks NC celebrates 13th anniversary
PHOTOS: Fabulous Met gala fashion
PHOTOS: ABC11 First Alert Weather Education Day at Mudcats Five County Stadium
PHOTOS: Heavy rain causes flooding across the Triangle
More Photos