Mobile DMV visits UNC athletic department to promote Real IDs

The N.C. DMV visited UNC to sign up Tar Heel coaches and staff for NC Real IDs. (WTVD)

CHAPEL HILL (WTVD) --
On Tuesday, a mobile unit from the North Carolina Division of Motor Vehicles visited the UNC campus to sign up Tar Heel coaches and staff for N.C. Real IDs.

NC residents urged to get a REAL ID before the 2020 deadline
In just one year, over 445,000 North Carolina residents have obtained REAL IDs ahead of the October 2020 deadline.


The N.C. Real ID is a new form of driver's license that meets stricter federal identification standards that will go into effect in October 2020.

UNC men's basketball head coach Roy Williams signed up for his Real ID this morning.

Roy Williams visited the mobile DMV unit to get his real ID.


Athletic Director Bubba Cunningham and women's lacrosse coach Jenny Levy also participated.

You can find more information about Real ID here.
