TROUBLESHOOTER

Woman battles Frontier over bill

Cheryl Smith

By
DURHAM, North Carolina (WTVD) --
It's frustrating when a company says you owe money, and you know you don't. Longtime customer Cheryl Smith says she was stuck fighting Frontier over bills that kept coming even after she closed out her account.

According to Cheryl, she was told by a Frontier rep her account was closed and no more money was owed.

"She said if you pay me $41.71 we can end it. I said are you sure, and she said yeah," Cheryl explained.

Cheryl even wrote down the confirmation number to document the final payment. But shortly after closing the account she got a new bill.

"How can they continue to bill me? I've given them this information. They promised me they were going to investigate and they haven't done anything," she said.

Every time she received a bill, she called Frontier but says she was told the charges still stood.

After she had finally had enough, Cheryl says she reached out to me because she, "felt desperate, [and] didn't have anywhere else to go."

I got in touch with Frontier and Cheryl heard from Frontier.

Change of tune all together, they said they owed me," she said.

That's right, Cheryl went from owing money to now being owed a refund of $27.63 from the company.

A rep from Frontier said, "We apologize for the inconvenience this human error caused Cheryl and appreciate you bringing this to our attention so it could be properly addressed."

Report a Typo
Related Topics:
businesstroubleshooter
(Copyright ©2017 WTVD-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
Load Comments
TROUBLESHOOTER
Family says plumber wanted negative reviews taken down
Aspiring house flipper caught in mortgage fraud scam
Troubleshooter: Children's book author gets deposit back
Debt collectors threatening Durham woman with arrest
More troubleshooter
BUSINESS
Small beer brewers losing fight to self-distribute
Trilliant Networks moving global headquarters to RTP
Greater Raleigh Chamber of Commerce holds Women's Leadership Conference
Greater Raleigh Chamber names new president
More Business
Top Stories
Tow truck driver will not be charged in fatal shooting
Your credit score could change this year
Subway manager accused of sexually battery on employees
Download the ABC11/AccuWeather app!
Man thanks people who helped track down hit-and-run driver
Florida state senator uses n-word, resigns
Governor vetoes 2 bills on judges and elections board
Show More
North Carolina soldier murdered in Texas
Man charged with peeping at Raleigh Kmart
LIVE GIRAFFE CAM: April the Giraffe feed to be taken down
Supreme Court bans Jehovah's Witnesses in Russia
Man found fatally shot on NC A&T's campus
More News
Photos
PHOTOS: Chapel Hill home heavily damaged by fire
PHOTOS: Close call when SUV lands in pond near Vass
PHOTOS: All American Tattoo Convention 2017
PHOTOS: Boats burned in Kerr Lake marina fire
More Photos