(Posted - 1/9/17)ABC11-WTVD TV in Raleigh-Durham North Carolina is looking for a Part-time Web Producer to join our team of online journalists. Strong writing and editorial skills and the ability to multitask in a high pressure environment are a must. Thorough knowledge and prior experience using major social media platforms to report news are also required. The Web Producer is responsible for publishing daily news and breaking news content to the station's digital platforms, as well as producing and editing video content.MINIMUM REQUIREMENTS:-Experience working in an online news organization.-Strong writing skills and knowledge of AP style. All applicants will be given timed writing tests.-Must have excellent computer skills and experience with all of the following: content management systems, Microsoft Office, Photoshop or similar, non-linear editing, and basic HTML tags.-Bachelor's degree or equivalent preferred.-Candidates must clear a background check.NOTE: This position requires working night, weekend, and holiday shifts. Please do not apply if you're not able or willing to fulfill this requirement. Candidates must apply on-line at: www.disneycareers.com and search for Part-Time Web Producer, Req ID#4200939BR, create a candidate profile and upload your resume.Equal Opportunity Employer - Female/Minority/Veteran/Disability/Sexual Orientation/Gender Identity(Posted - 8/30/16)WTVD, ABC 11, a Disney owned station, in Raleigh-Durham (25), North Carolina, is looking for great investigative storytellers to excel in this digital age of journalism. We want investigators with proven reputations as ethical, trusted journalists who can create unique, exciting and shareable content on all platforms. Our ideal candidates have expert social media skills and demonstrate proficiency in using social media to gather information. These journalists are skilled in using the latest investigative tools and techniques to generate, shoot, and edit their content. The candidate must possess a journalism, communication or related degree with 2-5 years of experience.In this role you must possess the following skills: Be a data-miner with use of CAP and NICAR, Develop story ideas, write, shoot and edit news stories for on-air and online broadcasting, know how to use the latest editing and photography tools to tell great stories, produce investigations that are unique and captivating, write and post daily on all digital platforms including social media.To be considered, interested applicants apply on-line at www.disneycareers.com and search for Investigative Multi-platform Journalist, Req ID# 394007BR, create a candidate profile and upload your resume, cover letter and list of references.Equal Opportunity Employer - Female/Minority/Veteran/Disability/Sexual Orientation/Gender Identity(Posted - 4/19/2016)WTVD-TV, the Disney-ABC Owned Station in Raleigh-Durham, North Carolina has an immediate opening for a Video and Digital Journalist. Candidates should be familiar with all aspects of electronic news gathering.Responsibilities and Requirements:Applicants must have at least three years' experience in Broadcast News electronic gathering. Candidates must be able to perform in a breaking news environment with tight deadlines. Candidates who are comfortable providing digital content through a variety of platforms, including writing a story, and potentially going on-air or publishing online is a plus.A working operational knowledge of satellite/microwave/broadband mobile units and streaming technology as well as FTP solutions on a daily basis is essential. Experience using P2 cameras and recorders as well as a demonstrated knowledge of non-linear editing is a must.We're looking for a self-reliant, creative video/digital journalist who is a team player and has the resourcefulness to improvise and solve problems when required. Position requires the ability to work all shifts as assigned including overnights, nights and weekends.Please apply for the position online, by logging on to www.disneycareers.com and search for the job title Video/Digital Journalist Req ID# 362950BR, create a candidate profile and UPLOAD YOUR RESUME FILE.Equal Opportunity Employer - Female/Minority/Veteran/Disability/Sexual Orientation/Gender Identity