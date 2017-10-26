RALEIGH CHRISTMAS PARADE

Come see us at the 2017 Raleigh Christmas Parade

The 2017 Raleigh Christmas Parade will be held Saturday, November 18, 2017 and you can watch the annual event live on ABC11 and ABC11.com November 18 from 10 a.m. to noon.

If you are planning to attend in person, here are some things you need to know.

Start time: 9:40 A.M.

Parade Route:
  • Begins on Hillsborough Street at St. Mary's Street

  • Proceeds to the State Capitol

  • Turns right onto Salisbury St.

  • Turns left onto Morgan St.

  • Turns right onto Fayetteville St.

  • Continues to Lenoir St. where it disbands


Length of Parade Route: Approximately 1.4 miles

Duration: The parade will last about 2.5 hours.

The Raleigh Christmas parade is the largest Christmas parade between Washington, D.C. and Atlanta with more than 65,000 attending in person. It will be rebroadcast on Christmas morning.

The event is put on by the Greater Raleigh Merchants Association and Shop Local Raleigh.

PICTURES FROM THE 2016 PARADE
