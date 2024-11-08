The Rink returns to Red Hat Amphitheater in November

RALEIGH, N.C. (WTVD) -- Ice skating could be far from the top of people's minds with the hot summer temperatures, but before you know it The Rink will return to Red Hat Amphitheater!

The Rink is scheduled to begin its fourth consecutive year on November 23, immediately after the Raleigh Christmas Parade. It will operate through January 20.

Guests can reserve an Igloo Lounge, a private retreat for groups of up to eight. The Igloos provide food and beverage options, along with special holiday merchandise. Purchasing this package ahead of time is highly recommended.

"We're thrilled to be in our fourth year of THE RINK, a holiday event that has become a tradition for Raleigh residents and visitors," Kerry Painter, Executive Director of The Complex, said. "Seeing our beloved amphitheater transform into a winter wonderland is truly magical and something we look forward to all year long."

Pricing for THE RINK is $15 for skater admission, including skate rental, and $6 for spectator admission. Tickets are on sale through ticketmaster.com online and at the Martin Marietta Center for the Performing Arts' box office.

EDITOR'S NOTE: ABC11 will once again be the official media sponsor of the event.