COMMUNITY & EVENTS

Day trips in the Triangle: Raleigh

WalletHub ranked the best and worst large cities in the country to live in. Raleigh, pictured here, got the number two spot. (Shutterstock)

Natasha Smith
Oh the places we will go in the Triangle! Anchored by three cities: Raleigh, Durham and Chapel Hill, the Triangle is a melting pot of places to visit and explore in North Carolina.

So this post is not by all means inclusive of everything that the Triangle has to offer but I know you will find great options for day trips in the Triangle here.


And this is a great time to share this with you as Triangle Restaurant Week kicked off this week and runs through Sunday, January 28th! So you can add any of the featured restaurants into your day trip for a yummy splash of culinary fun.

Natasha is an ABC11 Community Influencer, learn more about her on her blog

Can't make it to the area this week, no worries...just check out any of these places, one by one on various days or choose to combine a few!

Day Trips Raleigh

Head to the North Carolina Museum of History to learn all about the history of North Carolina, from the 'Story of North Carolina' to the reproduction 1903 Wright Flyer from the Wright Brothers National Memorial Visitor Center in Kill Devil Hills. How cool is that?



The North Carolina Museum of Natural Sciences ranks as one of the most visited attractions in North Carolina. And there is no wonder why...we always have a blast exploring when we visit!

Marbles Kids Museum - Loads of fun for all ages and at such a low cost!
Pullen Park is a great place to bring your own lunch or grab some on-the-go for a picnic! Plus there's a pretty sweet carousel that you don't want to miss.



The North Carolina Museum of Art is the first major museum collection in the country to be formed and funded by a state legislature. We love visiting this place. It offers free admission to view their permanent collection and paid admission to view some of the special exhibits throughout the year.



Visit Historic Oak View where you can learn about North Carolina's agricultural development from colonial times to the present. It's also a great location for taking photos!

Historic Yates Mill also offers a glimpse into the heritage of North Carolina agriculture. With 174-acre wildlife refuge and an environmental research center. And also a great place for taking photos.



Tomorrow we will take a look at day trips you can make around Chapel Hill!

RELATED STORY: Hidden Triangle: Abandoned castle offers taste of Russia

EMBED More News Videos

Hidden Triangle: Abandoned castle offers taste of Russia

Natasha is an ABC11 contributor. Visit her blog or her Facebook page.
Report a Typo

Related Topics:
community-eventsCommunity Influencers
(Copyright ©2018 WTVD-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
COMMUNITY & EVENTS
Masked Ball raising money for UNCF
Krispy Kreme race challenges running and eating skills
V Foundation announces routes for Victory Ride to Cure Cancer
Dream Big Book Drive in Durham Central Park on Monday
More Community & Events
Top Stories
Wake teacher suspended, accused of assaulting son at basketball game
Police: 2 dead, 17 injured in Kentucky school shooting
Durham woman struck, killed while crossing street with fiancé
Cary parents speak out on GMA after losing 6-year-old to flu
Project Enable helps HBCU students train for medical careers
Sacramento man sentenced for buying Filipino children for sex
One killed in Sampson County house fire
Perris torture case: Eldest son maintained 3.93 GPA
Show More
See all the 2018 Oscar nominations
Babysitting mishap leaves toddler roaming Fresno streets alone
Pregnant woman, man shot inside Durham home
Alaska earthquake prompts tsunami warning
Man accused of beating girlfriend's family's adopted dog to death
More News
Photos
PHOTOS: Your kids and pets in the snow!
PHOTOS: Snowfall from across central NC
PHOTOS: Kwanzaafest celebration in Durham
PHOTOS: Deputies raid two Cumberland County stores
More Photos