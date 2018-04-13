ABC11 TOGETHER

Raleigh mom, special needs son receive much needed helping hand

EMBED </>More Videos

Carolyn Walden and her son Chance have been using space heaters to keep their Raleigh home warm during the frigid winter months. (WTVD)

By
RALEIGH, N.C. (WTVD) --
Carolyn Walden and her son Chance have been using space heaters to keep their Raleigh home warm during the frigid winter months.

To help keep them warm, ARS/Rescue Rooter Raleigh Durham gave them a new heating, ventilation, and air conditioning unit.

"I am just overwhelmed," Carolyn Walden said. "I'm blessed. I'm thankful."

The Waldens were chosen as recipients of the company's "ARS Cares Program" contest.

Rescue Rooter employees decorated their house with balloons and painted stars on the grass.

Stay on top of breaking news stories with the ABC11 News App

They also presented toys, sunglasses and Durham Bulls tickets to Chance, 9, who has special needs.

The family's new heat pump is valued at $7,500.

"A couple of years ago (Carolyn) purchased a system online and she thought she was getting a heat pump, which would be an efficient system," said Mike Smith, General Manager of ARS/Rescue Rooter of Raleigh. "What she actually purchased was a straight AC with heat strips."

Smith said the new unit is energy efficient and should slash the family's electricity bills in half.

That will be a big help for the Waldens, who are using space heaters for warmth.

Carolyn, a single mom, stays at home to care for Chance, who has cerebral palsy and apraxia.

Carolyn's electricity bill for the last two cold months was nearly $1,200.

"I'm hoping with this new unit that next year I won't have bills like this because it is a struggle," Walden said, adding it will also help during the summer when the air conditioning needs to run.

Nominations for the next contest start in May. Visit their website for more information.
Report a Typo
Related Topics:
community-eventsraleigh newsabc11 togetherfeel goodRaleigh
(Copyright ©2018 WTVD-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
ABC11 TOGETHER
Motorcyclists 'Ride for Kids' with cancer
2018 Dogwood Festival
Walk to defeat ALS with ABC11
Angels Among Us 5K Race
More abc11 together
COMMUNITY & EVENTS
25th Angels Among Us hopes to raise $2M for Duke's Brain Tumor Center
Chapel Hill seeks public's help with street design
Injured soldier, family to get 'hero home' in Raleigh
Durham icon and co-founder of Chicken Hut dies on her birthday
More Community & Events
Top Stories
911 call: Man killed daughter, their baby day after she 'broke up with him'
Police arrest man accused of killing pregnant Southern Pines teen
Inside the WPTF Station: An Untouched Time Capsule from the 1940's
Former Henderson police chief accused in fatal shooting
Trump lashes out at former FBI director James Comey: 'LEAKER & LIAR'
Wake County residents get first look at NC-98 Corridor improvements
Mom shamed for letting child eat PB&J at Target store
NC Zoo's first gorilla dies at age 50
Show More
Family of missing Fayetteville man work with church in search efforts
Father, daughter and baby they had together dead in homicide, suicide
Student hospitalized after large fight at Athens Drive High School in Raleigh
Woman injured after car crashes, catches fire near RDU
Teen who suffocated in van: 'Tell my mom I love her'
More News