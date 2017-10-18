Triangle kids with cancer seek fun band-aid donations

Stetson

Raleigh - 319 Fayetteville St. Raleigh, NC 27601

Durham - 411 Liberty St. Durham, NC 27701

Something as simple as a colorful band-aid with a favorite character on it can make all the difference when a child is battling cancer.That's why several moms whose kids have cancer are joining forces and collecting band-aids for local hospitals.In 2015, Amy DeBerry's son, Stetson, was diagnosed with leukemia when he was just 3-years-old.During one of his treatments at the hospital, he got a regular band-aid.His mom said he was disappointed, as one of the highlights is always picking out a special kid-themed band-aid.Amy said the nurse told her the hospital supplies regular band-aids, and the staff often buys the character themed band-aids or they get them through donations.After hearing that, Amy said she knew she could make a difference by having a kid band-aid drive.Thanks to her community in Rockingham, NC, hundreds of boxes of special kid-themed band-aids were collected and donated to UNC Lineberger Comprehensive Cancer Center Pediatric Unit.Raleigh mom Sarah Thompson's son, Edward, is also battling cancer. She also heard about the kid-themed band-aid drive and started collecting donations.Cary Mom Katie Ware just started getting donations. In May, her daughter, Lorelei, was diagnosed with acute lymphoblastic leukemia.Her treatment protocol lasts two and a half years. Right now, Lorelei goes weekly to UNC to have her blood drawn and also for chemotherapy.Katie said sometimes her daughter will get pricked several times during each visit, and having Lorelei pick out her favorite band-aid is often a distraction from the harsh reality she's going through.During their most recent visit to UNC, Katie and Lorelei dropped off more than 12,500 band-aids.If you would like to donate kid-themed band-aids, all three moms are still collecting donations.You can drop them off at our ABC11 offices in Raleigh or Durham:You can also mail them to our Durham office, just be sure to write "ATTENTION: Diane Wilson."Diane will personally deliver your donations to Stetson, Edward, and Lorelei. You can also check with your local pediatric hospital to see if they are accepting donations of kid-themed band-aids.