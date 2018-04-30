Date set for embezzlement trial of former Wake Register of Deeds

Former Wake Co. Register of Deeds accused of embezzling $900,000 leaves court w/family this morning. Trial date set for October. #ABC11 pic.twitter.com/ExOLdOiFyC — Ed Crump (@EdCrumpABC11) April 30, 2018

Details regarding the case of the former Wake County Register of Deeds Laura Riddick were announced in Superior Court Monday morning.Riddick is accused of embezzling more than $900,000 of $2.3 million dollars found missing from the office during an investigation by the SBI.She and three former employees were indicted on embezzlement charges earlier this year.Wake County District Attorney Lorrin Freeman told the judge in court that Riddick is scheduled to return to court on July 9 for a pre-trial hearing and that Riddick's trial date is currently set for October 1.Her arrangement, originally scheduled for today, was postponed.Riddick, a Republican, was first elected Register of Deeds in 1996 when she was 29 years old and ran the office for more than 20 years.The current Register of Deeds, who was appointed after Riddick resigned, said safeguards are now in place to better track cash payments to the office.