Driver in crash that killed 10-year-old may have been impaired, police say

Alcohol may have had a role in a three-car crash killing a 10-year-old Friday night, Fayetteville police said.Police Lt. Gary Womble says the driver of a Chevy Tahoe is being investigated for being impaired at the time of the collision.The crash occurred at the intersection of Ramsey Street and Country Club Drive around 10:15 p.m when the Chevy Tahoe hit a Kia, which then overturned. A Toyota Camry was also hit.Police cannot say at this time whether the child was restrained in a car seat or not.An investigation into what caused the crash is underway and anyone with information can call Fayetteville Police Department's Traffic Unit at 910-433-1807 or Crimestoppers at 910-483-8477.