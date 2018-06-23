CAR CRASH

Driver in crash that killed 10-year-old may have been impaired, police say

10-year-old killed in Fayetteville crash (WTVD)

FAYETTEVILLE, N.C. (WTVD) --
Alcohol may have had a role in a three-car crash killing a 10-year-old Friday night, Fayetteville police said.

Police Lt. Gary Womble says the driver of a Chevy Tahoe is being investigated for being impaired at the time of the collision.

The crash occurred at the intersection of Ramsey Street and Country Club Drive around 10:15 p.m when the Chevy Tahoe hit a Kia, which then overturned. A Toyota Camry was also hit.

Police cannot say at this time whether the child was restrained in a car seat or not.

An investigation into what caused the crash is underway and anyone with information can call Fayetteville Police Department's Traffic Unit at 910-433-1807 or Crimestoppers at 910-483-8477.
