Durham construction worker injured after metal beam falls, crushes portable toilet

A construction worker is in critical condition after he was injured while using a portable toilet at work. (WTVD)

DURHAM (WTVD) --
A construction worker is in critical condition after he was injured while using a portable toilet at work.

Durham police said the incident happened around 3:30 Wednesday afternoon at a construction site in the 400 block of Morris Street.

Officers said the man was inside of the portable toilet when a large metal beam fell off of a building and hit the portable bathroom, crushing it.

It's estimated that the beam fell five levels.

The construction worker has been taken to the hospital; his identity has yet to be released.
