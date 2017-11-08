A construction worker is in critical condition after he was injured while using a portable toilet at work.Durham police said the incident happened around 3:30 Wednesday afternoon at a construction site in the 400 block of Morris Street.Officers said the man was inside of the portable toilet when a large metal beam fell off of a building and hit the portable bathroom, crushing it.It's estimated that the beam fell five levels.The construction worker has been taken to the hospital; his identity has yet to be released.