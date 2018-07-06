Durham man remains hospitalized after lightning strike

EMBED </>More Videos

Bruce Palmer is recovering after being struck by lightning. (WTVD)

By
DURHAM, NC (WTVD) --
The food-truck customer struck by lightning Thursday in Durham remained hospitalized Friday.

Authorities have identified him as 74-year-old Bruce Palmer of Durham.

Palmer is listed in fair condition at UNC's Jaycee Burn Center.

He was waiting for his sandwich Thursday evening when lightning struck a tree nearby. According to witnesses, Palmer was holding his umbrella when the bolt flashed white, as described by those in attendance.



Community residents attending the food truck event at Fairfield Swim & Tennis Club were advised to seek shelter when rain began to soak the area.

As the bolt struck the tree, Palmer fell to the ground.

"The umbrella was fried," said witness Davonte' Ford. "He was laid out, just sprawled out beside the tree."

Palmer lay on the ground and was attended to by several people before first responders arrived.

"It's the loudest thing I ever heard," said Tyler Auten, who operates The Cow and the Oak food truck.

Man, tree struck by lightning in Durham
A food truck customer was struck by lightning Thursday at Fairfield Swim & Tennis Club in Durham. The 74-year-old man was taken to UNC for treatment of burns.


Auten took Palmer's order and was preparing it moments before the man was struck.

"My initial thought was I just saw someone die," Auten recalled. "I put my spatulas down, ran off the truck, and went over there. He was wearing a red jacket. But after he got struck, there was only little bits and pieces of it left."

According to the State Center of Health Statistics, there have been five lightning-strike deaths in North Carolina since the beginning of 2016.

Across the US, there are a total of eight cases so far in 2018, with Florida leading the way with five cases.
Report a Typo
Related Topics:
lightningman injureddurham county newsDurhamDurham County
(Copyright ©2018 WTVD-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
Related
Man struck by lightning at Durham swim and tennis club
Top Stories
2 injured in fire and explosion at RapidXChange propane center
Tropical depression lurks off North Carolina coast
Storm causes trouble in the Triangle
1 dead, 3 injured after SUV hits car, pushes it into tree in Durham
Wilson police make 5 arrests following string of paintball shootings
US Army quietly discharging immigrant recruits
Third fatal balcony fall in the last month reported in Myrtle Beach
Man calls police over black neighbor, baby at pool
Show More
'Charlie's Cooler:' Widow carries on husband's good deeds
Starbucks employee fired after mocking stuttering customer in Philly
CDC: Vegetable trays linked to more than 200 illnesses
Mother sends out warning after son's feet were burned by light up tennis shoes
Investigators will never know cause of Carowinds parking lot fire
More News