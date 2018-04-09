DURHAM COUNTY NEWS

Durham police warning residents about recent trend of 'paintball wars'

Generic image. (Credit: Shutterstock)

DURHAM, N.C. (WTVD) --
Durham police are warning residents about a dangerous trend called "paintball wars."

Since April 3, the department has received 14 reports involving people shooting paintball guns.

Most of the incidents have been reported in the area of South Street and West Enterprise Street.

No one has been seriously injured but property has been damaged.

There's also been an uptick in these "paintball wars" in Charlotte and Atlanta.

Authorities say the paintball guns could be mistaken for real firearms and lead to deadly confrontation.

Anyone with information about the recent paintball incidents in Durham is asked to call 919-560-4600 or CrimeStoppers at 919-683-1200.
Report a Typo
Related Topics:
paintballDurham
(Copyright ©2018 WTVD-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
DURHAM COUNTY NEWS
Missing toddler found unresponsive in the water in Durham County
Veterans upset about travel reimbursement delays at Durham VA
I-Team: NCDOT asks police for help in construction zones
DA: Man did the 'right thing' by pleading guilty to shooting Durham girl
Pedestrian struck, seriously injured in Durham
More durham county news
Top Stories
Missing toddler found unresponsive in the water in Durham County
Family of pregnant teen found dead in Southern Pines: 'We expect justice to be served'
Krispy Kreme property in downtown Raleigh sold for nearly $4.7 million
Veterans upset about travel reimbursement delays at Durham VA
Police: Homeowner fired at intruders in Raleigh shooting
Garner man charged after girlfriend's 3-year-old son dies
Federal agents seize documents from Trump's personal lawyer Michael Cohen
Man arrested, charged in Rocky Mount burglary
Show More
NC man's speech at city council meeting about gun rights goes viral
Authorities: Driver accused in fatal Wake Co. wrong-way crash is in country illegally
Fayetteville PD seeks person of interest in death of 18-year-old
Fort Bragg soldier arrested for felony sexual offense
Security guard killed, 2 injured during Burlington robbery
More News