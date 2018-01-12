Durham Week of Peace events set for this weekend

Bull City United Week of Peace

January 13, Southside Community, 100 East Umstead St., 6-7 p.m.



January 14, McDougald Terrace Housing Community, 42 Ridgeway (in courtyard behind the building), 6-7 p.m.

There are two dates this weekend for Bull City United Week of Peace events.The Bull City United second annual Durham Week of Peace was scheduled for January 1-7 in eight neighborhoods in Durham County, with candlelight vigils and ceremonies.These neighborhoods represent the locations where gun violence was most prevalent during 2017The first scheduled date was held, but the rest were postponed because of the snow and the extreme winter cold. Other dates were rescheduled to earlier this week."Everybody should think before they act," David Johnson with Bull City United told ABC11's Tim Pulliam recently. "Everything doesn't call for violence. You can settle conflicts in a different way.""Every homicide is a loss to our community: a loss of life, a loss of safety, and a loss of freedom for the individual who pulls the trigger," said Dorel Clayton, supervisor, Bull City United. "We believe that together we can decrease the level of violence, raise awareness of BCU activities and save lives in Durham. Initiating this countywide ceasefire of violence cannot be underestimated."Want to know more? Visit the Bull City United