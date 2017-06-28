Campus safety a top priority for new NCCU chancellor

With a new chancellor, there is a new opportunity to tackle a familiar problem at North Carolina Central University: keeping students safe in and around campus.In January, an NCCU football player was shot just yards away from campus, and in the same month another student was robbed.Now, Dr. Johnson Akinleye, says he's focused on the issue."That becomes our number one priority." Dr. Akinleye said Wednesday. "One, we are going to intensify and put funding into all of our security technologies on campus."Akinleye explained this means installing 500 security camera's around campus; including ten 360 degree cameras, upgrading key card access to buildings and alarm systems, and hiring three additional security guards.Akinleye said NCCU is budgeting one million dollars for the security enhancements."We are increasing our patrol on campus - foot and bike patrol - and we are also doing escort services for our students," he said.And then there's expanding the university's reach in the Triangle. It's a strategic goal for Akinleye after the passing of his colleague, friend, and predecessor Dr. Debra Saunders-White. NCCU's first permanent female Chancellor."Keep momentum we've built together," he said.That plan includes increasing degree programs; promoting a new partnership with NC State that offers a dual degree program in physics and electrical engineering, building more public/private sector relationships to increase funding, and making the university more accessible to K-12 students and community college students.The school is looking at ways to renovate old buildings to improve students living and learning experience.This fall, it is on track to receive the largest freshman class to date, an estimated 1100 students.