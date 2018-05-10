More than a third of North Carolina's public school students will have a holiday next week as schools close for teachers to attend a rally in the capital city.Thousands of teachers are expected to be in Raleigh on May 16 for the "March for Students and Rally for Respect."The teachers are visiting legislators on the first day of the 2018 session to ask for better pay and working conditions.The state's three largest school systems are among those closing: Wake County in Raleigh, Charlotte-Mecklenburg and Guilford County in Greensboro.Schools are making plans to accommodate students with exams May 16 as well as getting meals for low-income students.Here's a list of districts that have announced closures:Asheboro CityAsheville CityBrunswick CountyCabarrus CountyChapel Hill-CarrboroCharlotte-MecklenburgCumberland CountyDurham Public SchoolsGranville CountyGuilford CountyIredell-StatesvilleJohnston CountyKannapolis CityLexington CityMooreville Graded School DistrictNash-Rocky MountNew Hanover CountyOrange CountyPitt CountyThomasville CityWake CountyWayne CountyWinston-Salem-Forsyth