Here's a list of North Carolina school districts closed for teacher's rally on May 16

More than a third of North Carolina's public school students will have a holiday next week as schools close for teachers to attend a rally in the capital city.

Thousands of teachers are expected to be in Raleigh on May 16 for the "March for Students and Rally for Respect."
The teachers are visiting legislators on the first day of the 2018 session to ask for better pay and working conditions.

The state's three largest school systems are among those closing: Wake County in Raleigh, Charlotte-Mecklenburg and Guilford County in Greensboro.

Schools are making plans to accommodate students with exams May 16 as well as getting meals for low-income students.

Here's a list of districts that have announced closures:
Asheboro City
Asheville City
Brunswick County
Cabarrus County
Chapel Hill-Carrboro

Charlotte-Mecklenburg
Cumberland County
Durham Public Schools
Granville County
Guilford County
Iredell-Statesville
Johnston County
Kannapolis City
Lexington City

Mooreville Graded School District
Nash-Rocky Mount
New Hanover County
Orange County
Pitt County
Thomasville City
Wake County
Wayne County
Winston-Salem-Forsyth
