EDUCATION

Education activist Malala Yousafzai to attend Oxford University

EMBED </>More Videos

Years after surviving an attack by the Taliban, Malala Yousafzai continues her inspirational advocacy for girls education. (Rui Vieira/AP Photo)

Malala Yousafzai is headed to college, and now we know where.


The education activist, known around the world simply as "Malala," made the announcement on Thursday. "So excited to go to Oxford!!" she wrote on Twitter.

Malala, who survived an attack on her life by a terrorist when she was 15, is now a 20-year-old Nobel Peace Prize winner. In July, she joined Twitter and announced that she had finished secondary school.

Her most recent tweet states that Malala will be studying philosophy, politics and economics.
Report a Typo

Related Topics:
educationwatercoolerbuzzworthynobel prizeu.s. & worldtwittercollege
Load Comments
Related
5 incredible ways Malala Yousafzai inspires us all
Malala Yousafzai joins Twitter after finishing school
EDUCATION
School districts consider Confederate name changes
Bad glasses force Wake school to cancel eclipse party
Orange County Board of Education bans Confederate flag
Raleigh Rescue Mission gives 2K backpacks to those in need
More Education
Top Stories
Rally held in support of arrested protesters in Durham
Father accused of leaving his 5 children alone to work
Apex man facing charges in popular brewery robbery
Diamond ring lost years ago found on misshaped carrot
Fayetteville woman needs help after bank seizes handicap van
No Powerball winner, jackpot now grows to $510 million!
School districts consider Confederate name changes
Man dies after bizarre chase, standoff in California
Show More
In Raleigh, hundreds pledge to 'stand up against hate'
Chapel Hill Police: Man tried to abduct students from Franklin Street school
Durham Police investigating after 16-year-old shot
Fayetteville pedestrian struck, killed crossing Skibo Rd
Raleigh residents: Smart meters doing more harm than good
More News
Top Video
Rally held in support of arrested protesters in Durham
In Raleigh, hundreds pledge to 'stand up against hate'
Fayetteville woman needs help after bank seizes handicap van
Raleigh residents: Smart meters doing more harm than good
More Video