May 16 teachers rally: What to know about school lunches, child care

DURHAM

Hours will be 7:30 a.m. - 6 p.m. at each location. The standard daily care fees have been reduced to $25 for May 16. Attendees should bring non-perishable snacks and lunch.



Capacity will be limited on May 16 based on our available facilities and staffing.



If you have an existing YMCA account, you may reserve your child's spot online. Registration is also available at any Durham branch locations.

RALEIGH

CHAPEL HILL-CARRBORO

Carrboro Elementary - 400 Shelton St.



Northside Elementary - 350 Caldwell St.



McDougle Elementary - 890 Old Fayetteville Road.

Abbey Court/Collins Crossing (next to the pool) - 501 Jones Ferry Road.



Ridgefield (community center) - 301 S. Estes Drive.



Dobbins Hill (playground/community center) - 1749 Dobbins Drive.



Colony Woods West/Adelaide Walters/Jackie Robinson (small playground) - 4 Adelaide Walters Court.



Airport Gardens (playground) - 815 MLK Junior Blvd.

JOHNSTON COUNTY

Benson Elementary



Cleveland Elementary



Corinth-Holders Elementary



Four Oaks Elementary



Princeton Elementary



Selma Elementary



West Clayton Elementary

More than a third of North Carolina's public school students will have a holiday on May 16 as schools close for teachers to attend a rally in Raleigh.For thousands of students, that means a day off from school - normally a pleasant surprise. But many children depend on school lunches and some parents need places to care for their children while they work or go to school.With that in mind, here are some of the contingency plans in place for May 16.In response to May 16 Teacher workday for Durham Public Schools, the YMCA will offer Teacher Workday Care at the Downtown Durham YMCA and Hope Valley Farms YMCA.The North Carolina Republican Party and the Wake County GOP are teaming up to assist parents on May 16 with a free event at Coconut Charlie's Bump 'n BounceCoconut Charlie's is at 7409 Six Forks Road in Raleigh. The GOP has reserved the facility for the entire day (10 a.m. to 5 p.m.).Parents with children ages 3-12 years old are welcome (adults must remain with children).The event is open to all families regardless of political affiliation. There will be two sessions, 10 a.m. to 1 p.m. and 2 p.m. to 5 p.m.Food will be available for purchase from Coconut Charlie's and Republican volunteers will also be staffing a study room to assist students with homework.to learn more or register for the event.The Chapel Hill-Carrboro City Schools' Child Nutrition team has arranged to open three school cafeterias on May 16.Any student from birth through high school is welcome to come to the following schools. Breakfast will be served from 7:30-8:30 a.m. and lunch will be served from 10:30 a.m. to 12:30 p.m. There is no cost for these meals.Additionally, the following five additional community sites will serve lunch from 11:30-12:30.Breakfast will include a choice of cereal, string cheese, assorted juice, milk.Lunch will include chicken nuggets, fresh baby carrots, bag of chips, apple, assorted juice and milk.Johnston County Public Schools has received approval from the North Carolina Department of Public Instruction to use the summer feeding program model to assist families in need of food service on this unplanned student vacation day. Dr. Ross Renfrow, Superintendent of Johnston County Public Schools, is authorizing School Nutrition to open cafeterias for lunch on Wednesday in each region of Johnston County.The following schools will be open for lunch:Lunch will be served from 11:30 a.m. until 1 p.m. on May 16 and will consist of a chicken sandwich, zucchini fire sticks, coleslaw, fruit and a milk.This meal will be free for students up to 18 years of age. Adults in attendance with their student will have the option to purchase a meal at a cost of $3.50.We'll add information from other school districts as it becomes available.