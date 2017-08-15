EDUCATION

Orange County Board of Education bans Confederate flag, swastikas

HILLSBOROUGH, North Carolina (WTVD) --
The Orange County Board of Education voted Monday night to ban the Confederate flag, swastika, and any KKK related symbols or language in the district's student dress code policy.

The issue has gone back and forth for months with the board voting for a change and then sending it back to committee for more study.

"The Board of Education went through a very thoughtful, deliberate and informed process to come to the policy decision that they made Monday night," said Superintendent Dr. Todd Wirt in a statement on Facebook after the decision.

"The new policy gives our staff the permission to ensure that the learning environment in each of our schools and in each of our classrooms is free of intimidation and distraction with regards to dress and symbols of speech," Wirt continued.
